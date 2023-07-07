Savannah man taken into custody for possessing child pornography

Child Porn Charges
Matthew G. Raya, a 38-year-old resident of Savannah, Missouri, was arrested on June 29, 2023, for the possession of child pornography.

The arrest followed a thorough investigation conducted by the Division of Drug and Crime Control’s Digital Forensics Investigations Unit of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, with assistance from the Kansas City Police Department.

The Division of Drug and Crime Control’s investigators executed a search warrant at Raya’s residence in Savannah on Thursday, June 29, 2023. During the search, incriminating evidence was discovered on Raya’s cellular telephone, supporting the charge of possessing child pornography.

Raya is currently held in the Andrew County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

