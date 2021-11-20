Savannah man charged with murder after investigation into human remains in Union Star

A Savannah man has been charged in DeKalb County with second-degree murder after law enforcement found human remains at a residence in Union Star last week.

Online court information indicates 31-year-old Jodie Jacob Downs has also been charged with the felonies of armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful use of a weapon involving exhibiting. He is to be held without bond, and an initial appearance in court is scheduled for December 21st.

Court documents accuse Downs of causing the death of Dennis Patterson Junior by shooting him on July 16th.

DeKalb County Sheriff Kasey Keesaman previously reported his office received information from an outside agency on November 8th regarding a possible homicide in the 100 block of South Seventh Street in Union Star. While executing search warrants, two people of interest were arrested and charged with unrelated offenses. Human remains were found while executing a search warrant on November 10th.

Probable cause statements identify the people of interest as 59-year-old Kevin Shawn McGinnis and his daughter 26-year-old Kori Alexandra McGinnis, both of Union Star. They have been charged in DeKalb County with felony unlawful possession of a firearm. Kori McGinnis has also been charged with the felonies of unlawful use of a weapon involving possessing a weapon and a felony substance and possession of a controlled substance. Kevin is next scheduled in court on November 23rd, and Kori is scheduled for November 24th.