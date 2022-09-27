Savannah FFA members visit North Central Missouri College Barton Farm Campus

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

On Friday, September 23rd, the North Central Missouri College Barton Farm Campus hosted 125 members of the Savannah FFA Chapter.

During their visit, students received a demonstration from Zach Trout, MFA Precision Specialist, about technology applications used in modern-day agriculture. NCMC students also led groups on tours of Barton Farm Campus and demonstrations on drone technology, farm safety, livestock evaluation, and handling.

“It’s always a great day when we can host prospective and future NCMC Pirates at Barton,” said Rustin Jumps, NCMC Agriculture Instructor and Barton Farm Manager. “Savannah FFA students really got to see a lot of the hands-on learning, innovative instruction, and career training we provide. I want to give special thanks to Savannah FFA for spending the day with us, Zach Trout, and our NCMC students who generously helped host, provide demonstrations, and be available for questions.”

For more information about NCMC Barton Farm Campus or agriculture programs, visit North Central Missouri College website or contact Barton at 660-359-3948.