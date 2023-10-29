Saturday night crash leaves one dead, one injured, in Henry County

On Saturday night, October 28, 2023, a single-vehicle crash claimed the life of one individual and left another seriously injured on Route Z at SE 331 Road in Henry County, Missouri.

The accident, which occurred at approximately 10:15 p.m., involved a 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Jesse F. Raybourn, 41, of Deepwater, Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Tahoe was traveling eastbound when it ran off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle struck an embankment, went airborne, subsequently landed, and then collided with a tree.

Jesse F. Raybourn suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by Coroner Dain Sisk at 10:14 p.m. His body was transported to Vansant-Mills Funeral Home in Clinton. Whether Raybourn was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash is currently unknown.

Also injured in the crash was passenger Jamie Vogel, a 46-year-old woman from Shell City, Missouri. Vogel sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Golden Valley Hospital in Clinton for treatment. It is also unknown if she was wearing a seat belt when the crash occurred.

The Chevrolet Tahoe sustained total damage and was towed from the scene by Gary’s Tow.

This incident marks the 70th fatal crash and 78th fatality this year within the jurisdiction of Troop A of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Trooper T.R. Williams, personnel from the Deepwater Fire Department, and the Henry County Sheriff’s Department.