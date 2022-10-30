Saturday morning fundraiser clears $300 for Trenton Mascots Program

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A fundraising breakfast on Saturday morning for the mascots programs at Trenton High School and Trenton Middle School raised slightly over $500 before expenses.

Mascots advisor Dave Burkeybile estimated those expenses will be approximately $200, leaving approximately $300 to go towards the program’s operational costs. Those costs include new costumes in the future, and donations the mascots programs make to civic projects.

The Trenton R-9 Mascots held their annual Fall – Halloween Pancake Day at CF Russell Stadium.