Saturday morning blaze destroys pickup truck at Laredo residence

A fire late Saturday morning destroyed a pickup truck at the Kevin Eckert residence in Laredo.

Laredo Fire Protection District Chief Kenny Meeker quoted Eckert as saying he had driven the pickup, parked it in a driveway at the residence, and went into the house. He later heard the pickup horn sounding and discovered the vehicle’s engine compartment and cab burning.

The pickup was located near a shed and Meeker said Eckert did not want the shed and house to catch on fire, so Eckert used another pickup truck to pull the burning vehicle onto a street.

The location was approximately one block from the Laredo Fire Station. Firefighters from the Laredo Fire Protection District responded to the blaze and were there briefly. The cause of the fire was unknown.

Fire Chief Meeker was away from home at the time of the blaze and did not go to the fire, however, he spoke with Eckert, who is also a firefighter with the Laredo Department.

There were no reported injuries and no other reported damage.

It was believed the horn on Eckert’s pickup truck may have been sounding because of shorted wires from the fire.

