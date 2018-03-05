Saturday blaze burns 300 acres in Grundy and Mercer counties

Fire Saturday north of Galt burned approximately 300 acres of Conservation Reserve Program, pasture, and soybean ground.

Galt Fire Protection District Chief Terry Wynne said two old vacant buildings, one a house and the other a shed, also caught fire. The blaze encompassed several properties in the area of 126th Street and 100th Avenue in extreme Northeastern Grundy County and southeastern Mercer County.

Saturday’s blaze was attributed to flames rekindling from a fire Friday night when approximately 50 acres burned on Conservation Reserve and soybean ground. Saturday’s blaze started when a fallen tree that had been burning ignited vegetation on the ground.

Firefighters from the Galt and Medicine Creek Fire Protection Districts fought Saturday’s blaze. Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District firefighters also assisted.

Firefighters were on the scene about four hours Saturday and Wynne indicated firefighters prevented three residences from catching fire.

