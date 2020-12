Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

The Princeton Chamber of Commerce reports an appearance by Santa Claus is scheduled for the Princeton square on Saturday evening, December 12th.

Kids are being invited to tell Santa what they want for Christmas from 5 o’clock until 6:30.

Holiday musical performances are scheduled by the Princeton high school band and the choir. The Princeton chamber reports social distancing will be encouraged

in meeting Santa as well as when listening to the music.

Related