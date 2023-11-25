Santa, crafts, and more at Gallatin’s “Christmas Around the Square”

Gallatin, Missouri, is gearing up for its annual Christmas Around the Square event, scheduled for December 2, 2023. The day-long celebration promises a variety of festive activities for the community.

Starting the day, the Daviess County Library will host Breakfast with Santa from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. This family-friendly event includes donuts, drinks, and storytime with Santa.

Toys for Tots, a charity event, will take place at the Friends of Christ Church from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Daviess County residents are invited to pick a free toy for each child.

A special Christmas Baby Show for children aged four and younger is scheduled at the theater at 11 a.m.

Santa’s Workshop, featuring Christmas crafts, ornament making, and letter writing to Santa, will be held at the Daviess County Library from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Photographer Nicole Gann will capture moments at Pictures with The Grinch, taking place at the theater from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Bright Futures Gallatin’s event, Loads of Love, will offer new items, including household needs and Christmas stocking stuffers, at 609B South Main Street from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Recipients are required to sign for the items, agreeing not to resell them.

The Christmas parade, starting at 5:30 p.m., will feature entries handing out candy to attendees.

A Christmas raffle is also part of the festivities. Shoppers at participating local businesses will receive a raffle ticket for each purchase made. The raffle drawing will occur on December 2nd, every hour from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Additionally, a gingerbread house competition is slated, with entries accepted at My Hunny’s Kitchen on December 1st and the morning of December 2nd. The competition will be judged in three categories and is open for public voting on December 2nd.

For vendor registration or more information about Christmas Around the Square, interested parties can email [email protected] or visit the Gallatin, Missouri Vendor Events Facebook page.