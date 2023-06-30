Sam Graves announces $1.329M grant for First Street/Hwy 46 Corridor Project in Maryville

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Congressman Sam Graves, (MO-06), Chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, announced that the First Street/Hwy 46 Corridor Project in Maryville has received a RAISE Transportation Discretionary Planning Grant.

The $1.329 million grant will go towards preliminary plans for the project, including data collection analysis, community outreach, and design of the project.

“I’m thrilled to see another project moving forward in Maryville with the help of a RAISE grant,” Graves said. “These grants are highly competitive and Maryville’s forward-thinking nature continues to pay dividends. Congratulations to the City of Maryville, City Manager Greg McDanel, the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments, along with everyone else who came together to get this funding.”

The RAISE Grant program was previously called the BUILD Grant program before being renamed. Graves previously secured a $10.4 million BUILD grant in 2018 for Phase I of the South Main Street Corridor project in Maryville, which is currently under construction. Last year, Graves secured a second RAISE grant for Phase II of the project for $5.925 million.

