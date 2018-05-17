The Chillicothe Salvation Army will offer homeless respite care, a cooling station, and a food pantry to residents of Livingston and Grundy counties this summer.

Case Manager Lynda Snuffer tells that the Homeless Respite Center will be offered the second and fourth Fridays of the month to provide a breakfast, sack lunch, and other services for individuals who do not have a home.

The Chillicothe Salvation Army is also an official cooling station for Missouri, which means individuals can come into the church to get cool on hot days, have water, and participate in indoor activities.

A food pantry is provided Wednesday and Thursday afternoons from 1 to 4 o’clock. Snuffer says social security cards for each member of a family and photo identification for individuals 18 years old and older will need to be brought to sign up initially for the pantry. The family income will also need to be known in order to sign up.

Snuffer says the Salvation Army accepts referrals and keeps them confidential. Referrals can be directed to the church at 621 West Mohawk in Chillicothe or by phone at 660-646-3538.

TheSalvation Army also plans to help with several other activities in the area this summer, including a car show, Chautauqua, and Back to School activities in the area and is taking suggestions for other activities for Grundy County.

Lieutenant Shannon Forney notes that anyone from Grundy County may participate in the car show or Chautauqua activities.

Like this: Like Loading...