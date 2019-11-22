There is a new way to donate to the Salvation Army at locations with kettles.

Salvation Army of Chillicothe Administrator and Pastor Captain Shannon Forney says barcodes on signs by the kettles can be scanned with a smartphone. That will lead to the Salvation Army website, where a location and amount to donate can be chosen. The new system is being used nationwide.

Money in Trenton and Chillicothe will go to the Salvation Army that serves Livingston and Grundy counties.

Salvation Army bell ringing has already begun in the area at the Trenton Hy-Vee and the Chillicothe Hy-Vee, Sliced Bread Market, and two doors at Walmart. Families, individuals, clubs and groups, churches, and businesses can volunteer to ring bells. Typical times for bell ringing are from 10 to 6 o’clock, but times can be scheduled for before or after the usual times. Those interested in assisting with bell-ringing can see if there are times available on a specific date and location, or Forney can tell what days, times, and locations are available. Fomey encourages bell ringers to be creative by playing instruments, playing Christmas music on the radio, singing Christmas carols, or dressing up.

The money from bell ringing in Trenton and Chillicothe will go towards programs used to help the communities throughout the year.

Anyone wanting to schedule a time to ring bells for the Salvation Army should call the office at 660-646-3538 or come by at 621 West Mohawk in Chillicothe.

Social Services Case Coordinator Lynda Snuffer with the Salvation Army of Chillicothe reports 225 households in Trenton and Chillicothe completed applications for this year’s Angel Tree in late October and early November.

Fifty-seven of the applications were from Trenton, and the rest were from Chillicothe, which is about the same as last year. Families with children 15 years old or younger are asked to provide one need and one want for each of those children. Snuffer says parents will be able to pick and choose gifts for their children closer to Christmas. There is also to be tables set up with stocking stuffers, family games, stuffed animals, and books.

The public can pick up angels in Trenton at the BTC Bank and Citizens Bank and in Chillicothe at the Chillicothe State Bank, Citizens Bank, and Walmart.

The families in the Angel Tree program, whether they have children or not, will receive a food basket. Snuffer says the food basket usually includes ham, potatoes, stuffing, and vegetables for Christmas dinner. Churches, organizations, individuals, and families can also adopt families.

Gifts and food donations should be brought to the Salvation Army office at 621 West Mohawk in Chillicothe by December 9th. Households without children can pick up food baskets at the office on December 16th. Dates have not yet been announced for households with children to pick up baskets.

The Salvation Army of Chillicothe has a Red Bin program to help feed people in communities in Livingston and Grundy counties.

Food and toiletries can be donated at the Chillicothe Hy-Vee, Sliced Bread Market, and Walmart as well as the Salvation Army office at 621 West Mohawk. Social Services Case Coordinator Lynda Snuffer says the donations will go to the Salvation Army Food Pantry, which is run only on donations. The donations will be put used for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

There is no specific sign up for Thanksgiving, but the Salvation Army adds donations to the food pantry to help out with Thanksgiving meals.

Clothes are also accepted at the Salvation Army office and thrift shop for residents in need. A list of the various items accepted at the Salvation Army Thrift Shop is at the shop at 606 Jackson in Chillicothe.

Contact the Salvation Army of Chillicothe for more information on the Angel Tree program at 660-646-3538 or visit the office’s Facebook page.

