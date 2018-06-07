Salvation Army in Chillicothe is official “Cooling Site” during heat advisories

The Salvation Army in Chillicothe is an official Cooling Site on days when a heat advisory is in effect or there is a heat index of 100 degrees or more.

Cold water will be provided to individuals who come in to cool at the church at 621 Mohawk Road in the north part of Chillicothe during regular hours of Monday through Friday from 9 o’clock in the morning to 4 o’clock in the afternoon.

The Salvation Army in Chillicothe also provides a food pantry that residents of Livingston and Grundy counties can access once every 30 days. The pantry is open Wednesday and Thursday afternoons from 1 to 4 o’clock. Donations can be made to the food pantry at 621 West Mohawk. Needed items include canned or frozen meat, peanut butter, canned vegetables, rice, and pasta.

Anyone wishing to volunteer for the Salvation Army may call 660-646-3538 to inquire about opportunities to serve.

Like this: Like Loading...