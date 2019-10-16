Dates and locations in Chillicothe and Trenton have been announced for the Salvation Army to begin taking applications for assistance during the upcoming Christmas season.

Families have the opportunity to signup when they provide social security numbers for all members of the household; a photo identification for anyone 18 years old and older; as well as proof of income for all persons in the household.

Three weeks are allowed for Livingston County residents to sign up at the Salvation Army office, 621 West Mohawk in Chillicothe. Those dates run Monday through Friday from October 21st through November 8th. The hours each weekday are from 10 o’clock until 4 o’clock.

One week is allowed for the Salvation Army signups in Trenton. Persons from Grundy County may sign up at the First Christian Church in Trenton the week of November 4, 2019, through the 8th starting at 9 o’clock each morning. Trenton signup times are 9 to 4 on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday; 9 to 6 on that Thursday.

The Salvation Army reports assistance includes the Christmas Angel Tree and Christmas Baskets. The angel tree is for families who sign up children up to 15 years of age to receive gifts.

Families without children can signup for a basket of food in time for Christmas. The Chillicothe office of the Salvation Army is just east of Highway 65 and serves Grundy and Livingston Counties.

