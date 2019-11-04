Applications are being taken this week in Trenton, in addition to Chillicothe, for the Salvation Army Christmas assistance program. The Salvation Army office in north Chillicothe serves Grundy and Livingston counties.

Applications can be made in Trenton by going to the First Christian Church at 17th and Princeton Road. A sign has been posted to direct the applicants to the location. Signup in Trenton begins at 9 o’clock each morning through Friday and extends until 4 o’clock on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday and until 6 pm on Thursday.

Signup continues this week from 10 to 4 o’clock at the Salvation Army office, 621 West Mohawk in Chillicothe. Applications are limited to only individuals and families who are residents of Grundy or Livingston counties.

Those who apply are to provide social security numbers and income for all members of the household as well as photo identification for all persons 18 and older.

The Salvation Army offers the Christmas angel Tree for families with children to signup to receive gifts. Families without children can sign up for a Christmas food basket provided by the Salvation Army.

