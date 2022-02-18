“Salute to Agriculture” luncheon postponed

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Salute to Agriculture Luncheon to be held near Chillicothe on February 18th was postponed due to school being canceled for Chillicothe on February 18th. The event is hosted by the Chillicothe FFA Chapter and Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce.

The luncheon has been rescheduled for February 21st from 11:30 to 1 o’clock. It will be at the Jenkins Expo Center on the Litton Agri-Science Campus.

A program will be held, and area agriculture industry businesses will be on-site showing products and services.

Woody’s Automotive Group sponsors the Salute to Agriculture Luncheon on February 21st.

