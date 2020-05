A pedestrian received serious injuries when she ran into the path of a sports utility vehicle Saturday afternoon in Keytesville.

19-year old Joscylnn Beck of Salisbury was flown by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia. The driver of the vehicle, 54-year old Christina Thomas of Richmond, was not reported hurt.

The accident happened at Highway 24 and Rucker Street as Beck ran across the highway into the path of the eastbound SUV.

