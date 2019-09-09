Grundy County sales tax revenue tops $57,000 in all three categories

Sales tax revenue received by Grundy County this month totals more than $57,000 in each of three categories: general revenue, the ambulance, and law enforcement.

Every three months, the amount of sales tax revenue is greater than in other months because of quarterly payments submitted by businesses. Other months this year in which sales tax proceeds topped $50,000 were March and June.

For the first nine months of this year, Grundy County sales tax revenue tops $363,000 in each of the categories. That’s one percent less than the sales tax proceeds received by Grundy county January through September of last year.

