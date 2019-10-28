Sales tax revenue in Trenton remains stable when compared to 2018

Trenton city sales tax receipts are similar to what they were last year at this time for general purposes, capital projects, and parks when compared to the first six months of this fiscal year to the same months a year ago, May through October.

Overall receipts for the six month period show the general revenue sales tax at more than $392,000, the capital projects tax at more than$196,000, and the park’s tax at about $183,000. Those figures represent increases of less than $1,000 for general purposes and capital projects and an increase of nearly $1,800 for parks. The park’s tax figure is an increase of one percent.

Revenue from the sales tax to benefit the Trenton Fire Department is nearly $90,000 in the first six months of this fiscal year which is down $760.00 compared to receipts during the same period a year ago. The money goes for fire department equipment, training, and services. Revenue from that tax began to be received in November of 2016 and since then, it’s produced nearly $515,000.

Receipts from the transportation sales tax for the 17th Street Bridge replacement project exceed $138,000 in the first half of this fiscal year which is an increase of $3,700 compared to the same period last year. Revenue from the transportation sales tax began to be received in November of 2017 and since then, the tax has produced nearly $507,000.

Transportation sales tax money can be used for other street improvement work in Trenton after the local payments are completed for the 17th Street Bridge Project. The transportation sales tax is to be collected for ten years.

