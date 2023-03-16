Sale of empty Shopko building finalized, no details on what building will be used for

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

North Central Missouri Development Alliance Executive Director Scott Sharp confirms the former Shopko building in Trenton was purchased on Wednesday.

The name of the individual who made the purchase has not been released, however, Sharp reports the person who purchased the building, made the purchase as a development property and hopes to find tenants to occupy the building. The investor works with several different companies and industries.

No tenant is yet scheduled to move into the former Shopko building. Sharp says the buyer is working to line up the project with a tenant. He has presented information on development to assist a tenant in moving into the space.

Greg Freeman with Century 21 Team Elite helped sell the building, with work on the contract ongoing for some time.

Sharp adds that he submitted the building as well as the former Orscheln building next to it to Missouri partnership manufacturing facilities five times last year and more the previous year. They try to bring manufacturing facilities to the state. He has continued to submit the properties to different projects.

The Trenton Shopko closed in May 2019, and the Orscheln moved to its current location in May 2021.

Related