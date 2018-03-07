Saint Patrick’s Day Scavenger Hunt set for March 17th at Crowder

Crowder State Park west of Trenton will hold a Saint Patrick’s Day Scavenger Hunt March 17 with the event to start at the Camp Grand River Recreation Hall at 1 o’clock.

Resource Manager Anna Persell says this will be the second year for the hunt and explains participants will be given a list of items to find, and the first person back with all of the correct items will win a prize. She notes young children may not understand the clues, but they may work with an adult.

Persell adds that the Crowder State Park campground usually opens March 1st, but concrete is being poured on the entrance road to the campground area. She says the campground will be opened March 16th if weather permits. However, the shower house and water at the park will not be on until April 15th.

More information can be found on Crowder State Park’s Facebook page or at the park’s website.

Like this: Like Loading...