Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Due to damage from recent flooding, Saint Luke’s Mercer County Clinic in Princeton will be closed until the damage can be repaired.

Dr. Tammy Hart and advanced practice provider Jordan Jones will be treating patients at Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group in Trenton until the Mercer County Clinic is ready to re-open. Patients are asked to call the Mercer County Clinic phone number at 660-748-4040 when scheduling an appointment with Dr. Hart or Jordan Jones at Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group.

Related