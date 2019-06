Saint Luke’s Mercer County Clinic in Princeton will remain closed the week of June 3, 2019, as repairs are made due to water damage from floods this week.

Doctor Tammy Hart and nurse practitioner Amy Harris will continue to see patients at the Wright Memorial Physicians Group of Trenton until the flood damage can be repaired at the Mercer County Clinic.

Patients may call the Physicians Group to schedule an appointment with Hart or Harris at 660-358-5750.