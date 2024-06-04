Saint Joseph woman extradited on felony theft charges in Grundy County

Share To Your Social Network

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Saint Joseph woman on June 3 on three felony charges. Thirty-six-year-old Heather Montana Berry has been charged with stealing a motor vehicle, watercraft, or aircraft; second-degree burglary; and stealing $750 or more. She was extradited from Buchanan County.

Her bond was set at $15,000 cash only. She is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on June 11.

Berry is accused of acting in concert with Rick Wattenbarger and Jay Basket Jr. in appropriating a 2006 Chrysler Town and Country van in March 2022 without the consent of the owner. She is also accused of unlawfully entering a building at 443 Northeast 43rd Avenue to commit theft and appropriate tools, outdoor power equipment, and parts of a security system with a value of at least $750 without the consent of the owner.

Forty-year-old Wattenbarger pleaded guilty in September 2022 to the felonies of second-degree burglary and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle. He was sentenced to six years in the Department of Corrections for each count. The sentences were to run concurrently.

Thirty-five-year-old Basket pleaded guilty in December 2023 to the felonies of stealing a motor vehicle, watercraft, or aircraft; second-degree burglary; and stealing $750 or more. He was sentenced to four years in the Department of Corrections for each count. The sentences were to run concurrently and with a Livingston County case in which he was sentenced to five years for felony stealing a motor vehicle, watercraft, or aircraft.

