Saint Joseph resident extradited to Grundy County

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office announced the extradition of Tomas Nieves, a resident of Saint Joseph, to Grundy County on December 5th.

Forty-six-year-old Nieves was apprehended in Buchanan County on December 1st. He was detained on a capias warrant for an alleged probation violation. Nieves reportedly breached his probation terms, which stemmed from original felony charges in Grundy County. These charges include delivery or possession of a controlled substance at a county or private jail, correctional center without a prescription, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia involving amphetamine or methamphetamine.

Currently, Nieves is being held without bond. His court hearing is scheduled for December 14th in Division One of the Grundy County Circuit Court.

Court documents allege that Nieves was in possession of methamphetamine at the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center in May 2022. He is also accused of possessing digital scales with crystal-like residue, identified as methamphetamine drug paraphernalia, intended for use in analyzing or testing amphetamine, methamphetamine, or their analogues.