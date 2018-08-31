Saint Columban Fall Festival set for September 30th in Chillicothe

Various forms of entertainment and food will be available during the Saint Columban Fall Festival next month.

The event will be held on the south lawn of the Saint Columban Catholic Church of Chillicothe on September 30th from noon to 4 o’clock. Kim Murrell with the church says there will be multiple inflatable games for children as well as a fish pond, duck pond, miniature golf, train rides, and bingo.

There will also be a country store, food booths, and a cake and pie booth as well as a secondhand store, musical entertainment, and raffle with prizes from local merchants.

Murrell says game armbands and raffle tickets may be purchased ahead of time by calling the Saint Columban Catholic Church office at 660-646-0190.