Saint Charles man hospitalized after deer collision on motorcycle

On October 10, 2023, at approximately 10:00 a.m., an accident transpired on Lace Avenue, located three miles east of Excello.

Michael S. James, a 57-year-old man from Saint Charles, Missouri, was traveling westbound on his 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he encountered a deer on the road. As a result, the motorcycle struck the deer, causing it to overturn, and eject James.

The motorcycle sustained extensive damage in the incident and was removed from the site by Still’s Towing.

James was not using any safety equipment at the time of the accident. He suffered serious injuries due to the collision and subsequent fall. Emergency services arranged for James to be airlifted by Air Evac, transporting him to University Hospital in Columbia for medical treatment.

Assistance at the scene of the crash was provided by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, Macon County Rural Fire Department, Macon County Rescue Squad, Macon County First Responders, and Corporal Lewis of the Macon County Sheriff’s Office.