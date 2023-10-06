Saddle club in Trenton to host fundraisers featuring sports and spooks

The North Missouri Saddle Club has announced two fundraisers slated for this month.

On October 14, the saddle club in Trenton will host a cornhole tournament, set to begin at 10 a.m. The competitive bracket registration fee stands at $50 per team, while the backyard bracket is priced at $40 per team. First-place winners in the competitive bracket will receive a guaranteed prize of $250, provided more than 10 teams participate. Similarly, the backyard bracket champions are set to receive $150 if over 10 teams register.

In addition to the tournament, attendees can indulge in homemade tenderloins, baked goods, and other concessions. Participants keen on entering the cornhole tournament are encouraged to register in advance by texting 660-359-7393 or 660-281-9871.

Further adding to the October festivities, the North Missouri Saddle Club has scheduled a spooktacular event for the 27th and 28th. From 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., the club grounds will come alive with a haunted barn, a headless horseman haunted maze, and hay rides. The maze, designed for thrill-seekers aged 15 and above, is ticketed at $10. The haunted barn experience can be availed at $5, while the hay rides are complimentary.

Foodies can look forward to fresh pressed cider, hot dogs, smores, and an assortment of other delicacies available on both nights.