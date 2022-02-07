S.M. Rissler physical education students to host “Kids Heart Challenge”

Local News February 7, 2022 KTTN News
Kids Heart Challenge 2022 Website
The physical education program at S.M. Rissler Elementary School is hosting its annual Kids Heart Challenge event to raise money for the American Heart Association, which funds lifesaving heart and stroke research and community and educational programs for our youth.

The students will start asking for donations starting this week. Rissler school students will be accepting cash and check donations until Friday, February 18. Checks should be written to the American Heart Association.

David Sager is the coordinator of this program and can be contacted at Rissler school 660-359-2228 or by email at [email protected].

