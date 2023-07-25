S. M. Rissler Parent-Teacher Organization to host back to school barbecue fundraiser

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The S. M. Rissler Parent-Teacher Organization will hold a barbecue fundraiser. The “Back to School Barbecue” will be held at the BTC Bank in Trenton on August 18th from 5:30 to 7 PM.

Grab-and-go meals will be available while supplies last. They will include a pulled pork sandwich, chips, and a chocolate chip cookie. The meals will cost $8.

Proceeds will benefit Rissler teachers and students by helping to provide fun activities for them. The funds will also support classroom grants and school infrastructure needs for the upcoming school year.

Local businesses can donate to the barbecue on August 18th. Interested businesses are asked to contact the S. M. Rissler PTO on Facebook or by emailing the group at [email protected].

