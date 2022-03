Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

S. M. Rissler Elementary School in Trenton will hold its Spring Book Fair, art show, and family night next week.

The book fair will be open in the library from March 21st through 24th from 3 to 5 p.m. March 25th’s hours are 3 to 6 o’clock.

The art show and family night will be at Rissler on March 25th from 5 to 6 p.m.

