Ryan Woodward selected as North Central Missouri College Outstanding Employee

Ryan Woodward, Senior Network/Security Administrator, has been selected as North Central Missouri College’s Outstanding Employee for January. Ryan, an NCMC alum, has been employed at NCMC for six years and holds a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science and a minor in Networking.

Ryan has enhanced NCMC’s IT infrastructure security by enabling stricter password policies and turning on multifactor authentication for some student resources. He would like to further enhance NCMC’s security posture while making security enhancements easier to use and less intrusive. In the future, Ryan sees more security features enabled, more automation of repetitive tasks, and various resources becoming more streamlined and easier to use.

Ryan describes his job as satisfying, eventful, and worthwhile. Ryan said, “My favorite thing about NCMC is being able to work in higher education while being close to home.”

