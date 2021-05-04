Ryan Smith of Milan FFA Chapter named Area 3 Star Farmer

Reddit Share Pin Share 31 Shares

The Missouri FFA Association recognized Ryan P. Smith of the Milan FFA Chapter as the Area 3 Star Farmer at the 93rd Missouri FFA Convention. His parents are Bradley and Jenny Smith of Harris. His advisors are Jarred Sayre and Cassie Cowles.

Area Star Farmers are chosen based upon outstanding production agriculture in the student’s supervised agricultural experience program and active participation in FFA. Area 3 includes 24 chapters in the Northeast District.

MFA, Inc., Columbia, sponsors the 16 area Star Farmer awards and the State Star Farmer Award.

Smith’s SAE includes row-cropping, raising cattle, a mowing business, and working for Smith Farms. He began with the purchase of five SimAngus two-year-old, first-calf heifers. Previously, he cash-rented 13 row-crop acres. His responsibilities have increased from cultivating and disking to running his own farm. Smith also has a mowing business, including five yards, two cemeteries, and North Missouri Livestock Auction, Milan. He now owns 10 breeding cows and nine non-breeding calves. Smith also works for Smith Farms, a diversified crop and livestock farm, raising soybeans, corn, hay, and cattle.

Smith served as area parliamentarian and chapter vice president. At state, he was on the FFA knowledge leadership development event team that placed 12th. Smith also participated in parliamentary procedure LDE, and dairy cattle evaluation, and poultry career development events. He received second in the area fiber and oil crop production proficiency award. Smith attended Washington Leadership Conference and was a graduate of Helping Youth Maximize Agricultural eXperiences Academy.

In addition to FFA, Smith is a member of the National Honor Society and served as junior class vice president. He also is on the Milan C-2 Baseball Team. Smith is a member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and Whitetails Unlimited. Through the organizations, he assists with community fundraising.

After graduating high school, Smith’s plans include attending North Central Missouri College, Trenton, to study animal science and agricultural business. Smith said his goal is to obtain employment in the agricultural field and continue working on the family farm.

