Rutledge man injured in single-vehicle accident on Route W in Scotland County

On the evening of November 24, 2023, a single-vehicle accident occurred on Route W, approximately 5 miles west of Rutledge, Missouri. At around 5:59 p.m., a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 22-year-old Luke E. Triplett of Rutledge, Missouri, veered off the right side of the road and collided with an embankment.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the Silverado sustained extensive damage and was subsequently towed from the scene by Lakeside Towing. Triplett, the sole occupant of the vehicle, suffered minor injuries in the crash. It was noted that he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

Following the incident, Triplett was transported by private automobile to Scotland County Hospital for treatment.

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash.