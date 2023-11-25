Rutledge man injured in single-vehicle accident on Route W in Scotland County

State News November 25, 2023November 25, 2023 Digital Correspondent
Chevy Silverado pickup vehicle accident or crash news graphic
On the evening of November 24, 2023, a single-vehicle accident occurred on Route W, approximately 5 miles west of Rutledge, Missouri. At around 5:59 p.m., a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 22-year-old Luke E. Triplett of Rutledge, Missouri, veered off the right side of the road and collided with an embankment.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the Silverado sustained extensive damage and was subsequently towed from the scene by Lakeside Towing. Triplett, the sole occupant of the vehicle, suffered minor injuries in the crash. It was noted that he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

Following the incident, Triplett was transported by private automobile to Scotland County Hospital for treatment.

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash.

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.