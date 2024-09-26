Ruth June Borron, 95, of Winigan, Missouri, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2024, at the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia, Missouri.

Ruth was born on March 11, 1929, in Wellington, Missouri, to Joseph and Nona (McKinney) Schenck. At the age of 2, she was adopted by her parents, Charlie and Golda (Brookshire) Polson. She lived all her life in the New Boston/Winigan area. She graduated from Bucklin High School in 1946. On June 11, 1947, she married Almo Borron in New Boston. Ruth was a homemaker, spending her time raising children and helping take care of the turkeys on the farm.

Ruth is survived by her children: Michael (Brenda) Borron of Winigan, and Carol (Bud) Payne of LaPlata, Missouri. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Linda Borron of Bogart, Georgia; grandchildren: Jason (Billie) Borron of Independence, Missouri, Jeffery (Laci) Borron of Kansas City, Missouri, Garrett (Jennifer) Payne of Columbia, Missouri, Preston (Baylee) Payne of Festus, Missouri, Kendrick Payne (fiancée Carlie) of Platte City, Missouri, and Brent Borron of Flowery Branch, Georgia; seven great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Almo in 2008, her son Delane Borron, brothers Donald, Carl, and Jack, and sisters Florence, Nadine, and her twin sister Jewel.

Ruth was a member of the First Baptist Church in Winigan. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, but most of all, she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Services for Ruth will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2024, at Ruschmeier-Smith Funeral Home in Green City, Missouri. A visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at noon Burial will follow at Price Cemetery, south of Winigan, Missouri.

Instead of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Price Cemetery.

