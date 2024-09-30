Ruth Ivorine (Downing) Pieske passed away on September 27, 2024, at the age of 94. Ruth was born on August 27, 1930, to Stella Ivorine (Livingston) and Robert Edwin Downing just north of Green City, Missouri.

On June 28, 1950, Ruth married Amos Pieske, and they made their home in Butte, Montana, for several years before returning to Missouri. They eventually settled near Boynton, Missouri, on a small farm, and Ruth worked at ConAgra until she retired.

In 1989, Amos passed away, and Ruth moved to Green City to be near her mother, who was also a widow by that time.

In her younger years, Ruth enjoyed hunting and fishing with her husband in the Montana mountains and later in Missouri. Ruth loved gardening and sharing her bounty with family and friends until a fall forced her into assisted living at the Milan Health Care Facility, where she lived until her passing.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, four sisters—Alma Keller, Maxine Henderson Hyde, Bessie Sherwood, and Ruby Brown—two brothers, Robert A. Downing and Charlie I. Downing, along with three nieces: Kae, Naomi, and Marsha.

She is survived by three sisters, Pauline Dolezal, Opal Adkinson, and Erma Downing, as well as one brother, George L. Downing, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ruth gave her life to the Lord at a young age and attended the Green City Assembly of God until her health confined her. Her love of scripture and singing praises to God never ended.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, October 4, 2024, at Ruschmeier-Smith Funeral Home in Milan, Missouri. Burial will follow at Green City Cemetery. A visitation will be held one hour before the service, starting at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

Ruth will be dearly missed but never forgotten by her family and friends.

