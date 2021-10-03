Rushville woman injured in crash after failing to see stop sign at intersection

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Rushville resident was hurt when she drove through a T-intersection where a stop sign was not visible.

Seventy-six-year-old Joyce Newton was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with serious injuries.

The accident happened late Saturday morning in southwestern Buchanan County about three miles south of Rushville. Ms. Newton was eastbound on Blakley Turpin Road and came to a “T” intersection in which the stop sign was damaged and not visible. The minivan she was driving went through the intersection with Route M, hit a ditch, and came to rest on its wheels in a field.

Damage to the minivan was minor and the report noted that Newton was wearing a seat belt.

