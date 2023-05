Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A long-time Memorial Day tradition will take place once again at the Rural Dale Cemetery east of Trenton.

A spokesman said Sunday morning, May 28, events begin at 9:45 am. They include the annual march through the cemetery and decoration of the graves of Veterans. These events will be followed by a short program held in the cemetery.

The Rural Dale Cemetery events are open to the community.

