Rural Dale Baptist Church to host “Living Proof Simulcast with Beth Moore”

Rural Dale Baptist Church has announced the Living Proof Simulcast with Beth Moore on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Along with Beth Moore, considered one of today’s top Bible teachers, Christian recording artist Travis Cottrell will lead worship via simulcast. The theme for the simulcast event will be Strong Sisters, she is clothed in strength and dignity.

Presented by the Nashville-based publishing company, LifeWay Christian Resources, The Living Proof Simulcast is designed to bring women together from all walks of life across the globe in their churches or homes for a day of biblical teaching, prayer, and worship.

The simulcast event begins at 8:30 am on Saturday, September 28. Registration will begin at 7:45 am with donuts and coffee. The cost for the event is $20.00 on or before September 25th and $25.00 after September 25th. Lunch will be provided at no cost.

To find out more information attending the Living Proof Simulcast, visit the Rural Dale Baptist Church website or contact Chris Shuler at (970) 302-9974.

Author and Bible teacher Beth Moore is the founder of Living Proof Ministries and speaker at Living Proof Live women’s events across the continent. Her mission is to lead women everywhere into a richer, more fulfilling relationship with the Father through biblical literacy—guiding believers to love and live God’s Word. Beth loves the Lord, loves to laugh, and loves to be with His people.

Travis Cottrell serves as Worship Pastor at Englewood Baptist Church in Jackson, Tennessee. For more than 20 years, he has served as the worship leader at Living Proof Live events. Travis has recorded several solo projects including Found, Ring the Bells, When the Stars Burn Down, and the Dove Award-winning Jesus Saves Live.

