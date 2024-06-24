Runaway juvenile found with two others, all arrested by Chillicothe police

Share To Your Social Network

Chillicothe police arrested three minors on Sunday afternoon after discovering them unlawfully inside a building while investigating the possible location of a runaway juvenile.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Dickinson Avenue following information about the possible whereabouts of a runaway juvenile. Upon arrival, they found an open door and evidence of a burglary and property damage. A search of the building revealed further damage, including fire extinguishers that had been set off in rooms and damage to a copy machine.

The police located three teenage juveniles inside the building, including the alleged runaway. The juveniles were arrested and transported to the Police Department. Officers contacted the parents of the minors and the Juvenile Office. Following the direction of the Juvenile Office, the teenagers were released to their parents.

The incident report will be forwarded to the Juvenile Office for further action.

