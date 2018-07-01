Royalty crowned at Sullivan County Fair in Milan

The Sullivan County Fair Queen and Junior Miss Fair Queen were crowned in Milan Friday night.

Ali McCully with the Fair reports Kenna Michael of Milan was crowned Sullivan County Fair Queen and named the crowd favorite. She received a $200 cash scholarship from Barnes Baker Automotive of Trenton, Woody’s Automotive Group of Chillicothe, and Smithfield Hog Production. The first runner-up was Katlynn Sylvester of Milan.

McCully reports Gracey Gordon of Green Castle was crowned the Sullivan County Junior Miss Fair Queen and was named Miss Congeniality. The first runner-up was Mazie Jacobs of Winigan, and the second runner-up was Mia Salas. Lilian Fordyce was named the crowd favorite.

McCully says Michael and Gordon will reign over the festivities of the Sullivan County Fair and Michael will represent Sullivan County at the Missouri State Fair August 8th and 9th.

