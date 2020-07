Four youth representing 4-H Clubs have been selected as royalty for the Mercer County Fair in Princeton. The announcement came Wednesday night.

King is Ethan Blackburn from Northern Lights 4-H Club.

Queen is Gracie Rogers also from Northern Lights 4-H Club.

The Prince is Andrew Campbell from the Mid River 4-H Club.

T he Princess is Maizy Allen also from the Mid River 4-H Club.

