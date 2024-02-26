Roy Blunt Reservoir gets green light for Water Quality Certification

Share To Your Social Network

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has approved the application for a Water Quality Certification for the Roy Blunt Reservoir, located north of Milan. This certification is essential for compliance with Section 401 of the Clean Water Act. The certification has been forwarded for review to the Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the lead compliance agency.

Officials from the North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission state that the Section 401 Permit enables the project to progress toward obtaining the Clean Water Act Section 404 Permit, which the water commission has sought for years.

General Manager Brad Scott emphasized the critical importance of the Section 401 permit in moving toward the construction of the Roy Blunt Reservoir Dam. Scott is optimistic that the Army Corps of Engineers will issue the 404 permit.

Greg Pitchford, a Fisheries Biologist and lead official from Allstate Consultants, highlighted that the application process has prompted unprecedented collaboration with stakeholders. This cooperation is expected to result in significant ecological improvements in the Lower Grand River Basin Watershed, especially at the Swan Lake National Wildlife Refuge.

Harve Rhodes, Chairman of the regional water commission, expressed his gratitude to Allstate and the project team, as well as the numerous state and federal officials and non-profit organizations. Their efforts have ensured compliance with the Clean Water Act.

