Route N and Y intersection near Green City closing for reservoir project

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has announced that the intersection of Route N and Route Y, located west of Green City, will close starting Monday, September 23rd, as part of ongoing construction for the Roy Blunt Reservoir project. The closure, which is expected to last until mid-November 2024, will facilitate transportation improvements funded by a US DOT Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) grant.

Contractors from Capital Paving and Construction, LLC., working alongside MoDOT, will be handling the closure. Motorists will be directed to use detour routes via Routes 5, M, and B during the closure period.

As part of the project, crews are currently constructing three new bridges on Mid-Lake Road, with one bridge on Mayapple Road already completed. Additional paving of Routes N, VV, and a potential portion of Mayapple Road is planned for 2025, contingent on grant fund availability once other project work is finished.

The Roy Blunt Reservoir Project, formerly known as the East Locust Creek Reservoir Project, is a joint effort between Sullivan County, the North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission (NCMRWC), and the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS). While the BUILD grant project is separate from the reservoir work, its timeline is dependent on the reservoir project’s schedule.

All construction activities are weather-permitting, and schedules may change.

