Route H in Gentry County to close for culvert replacement

The Missouri Department of Transportation reports Route H in Gentry County will close Wednesday, July 11 and Thursday, July 12th for urgent culvert replacements.

Local crews from MoDOT plan to close Route H Wednesday from Isaac Miller Trail to 540th Road from 7:30 in the morning to 2:30 in the afternoon and Thursday from Route E to McCurry Grove Road from 8:30 in the morning to 2:30 in the afternoon.

Motorists will need to use an alternate route during the closures and MoDOT notes the work is weather permitting with schedules are subject to change.

