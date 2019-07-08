Route C bridge over Shoal Creek in Livingston County now open

The Livingston County Route C Shoal Creek Bridge, just south of Utica, is now open after a recent inspection revealed critical deterioration to the structure.

The bridge has been closed since early in April, however, crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation have completed repairs and were able to reopen the Route C bridge Monday morning, July 8, 2019.

Due to bridge modifications, MoDOT reports traffic has been reduced to one lane over the Shoal Creek Bridge, but weight restrictions were not altered.