Route 5 in Sullivan County opens to traffic

Route 5 in Sullivan County that was closed last week between Route E and Business Route 5 (Pearl Street/Ribbon Road) in Milan is now open to traffic.

Workers from the Missouri Department of Transportation discovered a potential void under the roadway, as well as shoulder and roadside slides. After further investigation, it was found that a pothole had formed over a previous drill hole and there was no void under the roadway. After deeming the roadway safe for travelers, MoDOT reopened it to all traffic.

MoDOT will continue to work on repairing the slides and mitigating any further slides along that stretch of roadway.