Route 33 closing at U.S. Route 36 near Osborn

The resurfacing and realignment project in DeKalb County near Osborn is in full swing. The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted with Herzog Contracting Corporation to realign and resurface the westbound lanes of U.S. Route 36 near the junction with Route 33 North and Route M.

Traffic is diverted off the westbound lanes via crossovers and all traffic is now head to head in the eastbound lanes. Throughout the head-to-head traffic, drivers have been restricted to right turns only at the Route 33 North/Route M intersection and access across U.S. Route 36 has been closed.

As the project moves into one of the final stages, crews will begin to pave the newly aligned westbound lanes and reconstruction the Route 33 North intersection. In order to safely and efficiently complete this work, access to Route 33 North will be closed to all traffic while a new intersection is constructed.

Crews will close the U.S. Route 36 and Route 33 North intersection on May 29 at approximately 9 a.m. The intersection will remain closed around the clock and is anticipated to reopen the evening of June 8.

Traffic control, signs and message boards are in place alerting motorists of the work. All work is weather permitting and could be rescheduled.

