Route 139 over Newtown Branch in Sullivan County to close Friday

A Sullivan County bridge will close to complete required maintenance. The Route 139 bridge over Newtown Branch, built in 1933, carries almost 200 cars each day. Repairs such as these help MoDOT prolong the life of the many bridges that dot the roadways of Northwest Missouri.

Crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation plan to close Route 139 Friday, July 27, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Newtown Branch Bridge. During the closure, motorists will need to use an alternate route. All work is weather dependent and schedules are subject to change.

