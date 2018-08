Railroad crews plan to close Route 129 north of Bucklin next week for routine maintenance of the Marceline Sub railroad crossing.

The road will close at approximately 7 a.m. on Monday, August 20 and will remain closed until approximately 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 21. During the closure, motorists will need to use an alternate route.

All scheduled roadwork is weather permitting and subject to change.

